German Bundesliga
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 1Trapp
  • 19AbrahamBooked at 85mins
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2NdickaBooked at 41mins
  • 25Durm
  • 8SowBooked at 64mins
  • 17RodeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 67'minutes
  • 10KosticBooked at 82mins
  • 27BarkokSubstituted forKohrat 74'minutes
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forDostat 74'minutes
  • 15KamadaBooked at 46mins

Substitutes

  • 3Ilsanker
  • 7Hrustic
  • 9Dost
  • 20Hasebe
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Schubert
  • 24da Costa
  • 28Kohr
  • 35Silva Melo

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 23CanBooked at 88mins
  • 15Hummels
  • 5Zagadou
  • 2Morey
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forMoukokoat 45'minutes
  • 28Witsel
  • 14Schulz
  • 7Sancho
  • 32Reyna
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 11Reus
  • 18Moukoko
  • 22Bellingham
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
  • 40Drljaca
Referee:
Guido Winkmann

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erik Durm (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Mateu Morey.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mateu Morey.

  6. Booking

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  9. Booking

    David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham tries a through ball, but Giovanni Reyna is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich971131131822
2RB Leipzig96211861220
3B Dortmund1061322101219
4B Leverkusen9540169719
5Wolfsburg104601610618
6Union Berlin104422214816
7B Mgladbach104421916316
8Frankfurt102711517-213
9Augsburg93331112-112
10Stuttgart92521715211
11Hertha Berlin103251819-111
12Werder Bremen92521315-211
13Hoffenheim92341516-19
14Freiburg101541222-108
15Köln101451217-57
16Arminia Bielefeld10217820-127
17Mainz101271224-125
18Schalke9036628-223
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories