Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 2.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 18Goretzka
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forMusialaat 25'minutes
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 3Angelino
- 8Haidara
- 7Sabitzer
- 14Adams
- 21Kluivert
- 10Forsberg
- 18Nkunku
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 9Poulsen
- 19Sørloth
- 20Samardzic
- 23Halstenberg
- 25Olmo
- 33Martínez
- 41Borkowski
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 2. Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 1. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Amadou Haidara.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Javi Martínez because of an injury.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 0, RB Leipzig 1. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.