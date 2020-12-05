German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 18Goretzka
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forMusialaat 25'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 3Angelino
  • 8Haidara
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 14Adams
  • 21Kluivert
  • 10Forsberg
  • 18Nkunku

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 9Poulsen
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Samardzic
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 25Olmo
  • 33Martínez
  • 41Borkowski
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 2.

  2. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 2. Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a through ball.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 1. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  6. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Amadou Haidara.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  12. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Javi Martínez because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 0, RB Leipzig 1. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a through ball following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  20. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Saturday 5th December 2020

Top Stories