Two goals in the final eight minutes gave Crusaders a 2-0 win over Glentoran in a lacklustre contest at Seaview.

Jordan Forsythe broke the deadlock for the home side with a well-taken penalty before Ross Clarke doubled the lead with an excellent solo effort.

Philip Lowry had earlier hit the post for Crusaders after Jay Donnelly headed over the crossbar with the visitors' best chance of the match.

It was a sixth league win of the season for the Crues, who remain in third.

It was a second defeat of the week for the Glens, who lost the County Antrim Shield final to Larne on Wednesday night, and they are in 10th place in the Irish Premiership table with just one win from seven outings.

A unexciting match looked to heading towards a scoreless draw when referee Tony Clarke awarded a penalty to the home side on 82 minutes, adjudging defender Luke McCullough to have blocked a Declan Caddell shot with his hand.

Forsythe showed no nerves with his spot-kick, stepping up to side-foot into the corner and give young Glens goalkeeper Ryan Brown no chance.

Winger Clarke doubled the lead three minutes later, dancing in off the right flank and going past a number of defenders before placing a left-foot shot into the bottom corner to secure the victory.

Clarke had gone close a few times earlier, most tellingly just before half-time when he fired straight at Brown when the ball dropped to him at the back post just before the break.

He was also denied by Brown when he followed up with a shot after Philip Lowry had struck the post for the hosts soon before they opened the scoring.

It was a miserable afternoon for the Glens who, after starting brightly, quickly faded and were unable to build on securing their first league win last weekend.

Donnelly fired over early on after showing some neat footwork but he should have scored just before the hour mark when a Dale Gorman cross found him unmarked but he was unable to keep his header down.

It means the Glens have not won a league game at Seaview since 2011 and they are now 17 points behind Irish Premiership leaders Larne.