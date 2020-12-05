Millar's goal helped clinch all three points for Linfield

Two quickfire goals early in the second half saw Linfield bounce back from last week's defeat by Warrenpoint Town to beat Cliftonville 2-0 at Windsor Park.

Shayne Lavery and Kirk Millar were on target within three minutes of each other to secure a comfortable win for David Healy's men.

Reds substitute Ronan Doherty hit the bar with a deflected shot but they failed to respond to falling behind.

The win moves Linfield back to within one point of league leaders Larne.

The Inver Park men came from behind to beat Glenavon and go four points clear of the Premiership on Saturday afternoon, but Linfield reduced the margin again ahead of the top two meeting next Friday night.

In a match of few chances and with little between the sides, Linfield's opening goal came two minutes into the second half just after Niall Quinn had an effort blocked.

A Mark Stafford flick-on fell into Lavery's path and from just outside the area he showed superb technique to get his knee over the ball and drill a half volley low into the bottom corner past Richard Brush.

Reds striker Joe Gormley was substituted early in the second half

Lavery was involved in his side's second goal three minutes later, surging forward and having a shot that deflected into the box. Brush came off his line to collect but Millar got there ahead of him before cutting inside and finishing calmly with his left foot.

Paddy McLaughlin's men struggled to create chances throughout the match and came closest on 73 minutes when Ronan Doherty caught a Ryan Curran lay-off on the volley but his shot deflected off team-mate Thomas Maguire and on to the crossbar.

Linfield had started the match brightly with captain Jamie Mulgrew driving his side forward from midfield and threatening twice in the first five minutes.

His first effort was a well-struck shot from distance that went just wide and a few moments later he surged forward and tried his luck without the outside of his right foot, but it sailed just over the upright.

Joe Gormley had the best effort of the first half when he hit a snapshot that was superbly struck and had 18-year-old home goalkeeper David Walsh diving low to his right to turn the ball round the post for a corner.

Both sides began cancelling each other out as the half progressed, with Niall Quinn trying his luck with a free-kick from distance that was saved comfortably by Brush.

The main action of the match then followed soon after the interval with the two goals leaving Cliftonville in fifth place in the Irish Premiership table, with four wins and five defeats from their opening nine games.