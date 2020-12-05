Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne keeper Conor Devlin fails to keep out Michael O'Connor's free-kick

Premiership pacesetters Larne came from a goal down to clinch a late 2-1 victory over Glenavon at Inver Park.

The hosts dominated the game but they fell behind just before the break when Michael O'Connor floated his free-kick into the top corner.

Larne levelled with a superb Ronan Hale strike into the top corner and fellow substitute Johnny McMurray rifled home to win it a minute from time.

Glenavon defender Sean Ward was sent-off in added time for two yellows.

Larne were fresh from their midweek Co Antrim Shield success and it took them a while to get into their stride,

Neither keeper was forced into action until the stroke of half-time and Conor Devlin was deceived by O'Connor's chipped free-kick from 20 yards.

Larne pressed for a leveller in the second half but Glenavon keeper Jonathan Tuffey was rarely troubled before he was beaten by a wonderful goal from Hale on 71 minutes.

The midfielder picked the ball up wide on the left and unleashed a powerful curling shot across Tuffey and into the net.

Glenavon defended stoutly but they were undone by a fine late move as Sule picked out McMurray and the striker arrowed the ball into the bottom corner from 14 yards.

A feisty second-half could have witnessed a red card before referee Steven Gregg showed it to Ward in the dying seconds.

The win takes Larne four points clear ahead of Linfield, who take on Cliftonville in the evening kick-off.