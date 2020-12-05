Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Tiernan Lynch's Larne side top the table by one point ahead of Linfield

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has been named November's Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Lynch helped guide unbeaten Larne to the top the Irish Premiership table.

The Inver Park side also lifted the County Antrim Shield at the start of December, the club's first senior trophy in 33 years.

The 42-year-old also won the award in October.

"My job is to ensure the players keep working hard and I believe that if they do that, we will reap the rewards," said Lynch.

"The standard is so good that you can take nothing for granted. Our preparation and attention to detail is exactly the same for every game. There are no easy games.

"There's a real work ethic in the league. The standard has improved so much in the last few years because all the managers are working so hard.

"I am fortunate in the sense that this is my living, I have a massive amount of respect for the guys who are managing in the Irish League while juggling a full-time job."