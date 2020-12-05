Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park remain four points clear at the top of Scottish League 2 after a 3-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.

Peter Grant headed the Spiders in front and strikes by Grant Gillespie and Simon Murray completed the win.

Elgin City beat Annan 1-0 to stay second and Edinburgh City moved above Stirling and Stranraer into third with a 5-2 defeat of Albion Rovers.

Stirling and Stranraer drew 2-2 while Stenhousemuir beat bottom side Brechin City 2-1.

Andy Munro's header and Mark McGuigan's shot gave Stenny a 2-0 lead before one of Brechin's two trialists scored a consolation.

At Stair Park, Thomas Orr nodded Stranraer in front but Andrew Ryan levelled for Stirling from the penalty spot after Adam Cummins fouled Kieran Moore, and Connor McManus' own goal put the visitors in front before the break. Darryl Duffy's effort levelled for Stranraer in the second half.

Liam Henderson scored a hat-trick for Edinburgh, his first two strikes coming before Kyle Doherty netted for Albion Rovers and his third coming soon after.

Craig Thomson set up all three of Henderson's goal and added his own name to the scoresheet before the break. Matthew Aitken got another back for Rovers before Thomson got his second.

Russell Dingwall struck from long range 12 minutes into the second half for Elgin at home to Annan Athletic.