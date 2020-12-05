Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers' first home league defeat as an SPFL club allowed Falkirk to extend their lead at the top of Scottish League 1 to four points.

Cove lost 2-1 to Montrose as Falkirk saw off Peterhead by the same score.

Partick Thistle moved up to third despite being held 0-0 by Dumbarton.

East Fife climbed off the bottom and up to seventh with a 2-0 home win over Airdrieonians, while Clyde v Forfar Athletic was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Broadwood club.

Cove, who won League Two last season after promotion from the Highland League, were 20 league games unbeaten at Balmoral Stadium and had won all four this term.

Harry Milne's header had them in front at half-time against Montrose, but goals from Graham Webster and Russell McLean sent the visitors level with fourth-place Airdrie.

First-half goals by Blair Alston and Conor Sammon proved enough for Falkirk, with Lyall Cameron's late effort a mere consolation for visitors Peterhead.

And Brian Graham's 41st-minute penalty miss proved costly for Ian McCall's Thistle in the Firhill stalemate with Dumbarton.

Elsewhere, Jack Hamilton's brace saw off Airdrie as East Fife were replaced at the bottom by Forfar.