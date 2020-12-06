Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Kirsty McGuinness carried her impressive international form onto the club stage

Linfield kept their hopes of a fifth successive Women's Premiership title alive after a 4-2 victory over Sion Swifts at a foggy Midgley Park.

Kirsty McGuinness opened the scoring for the visitors but Linfield hit back through Ali Smyth and a Tasmin McCarter own goal.

Katie Dickson and Casey Howe made it four before McGuinness pulled one back with a penalty.

The defeat ends the Swifts' hopes of taking a maiden title.

The Strabane outfit made the perfect start when former Linfield player McGuinness netted inside two minutes, however parity was restored when Smyth beat Caoimhe Callaghan on 22 minutes.

Linfield edged in front when Vicky Carleton's cross was turned into her own net by Swifts captain McCarter.

Smyth had a penalty saved by Callaghan two minutes after the restart but Phil Lewis' side stretched clear when Dickson and Howe netted.

McGuinness scored a consolation from the penalty spot on 82 minutes but Linfield held on to remain the sole contenders to challenge Glentoran.

The Glens hold a two-point advantage over Linfield, however the east Belfast outfit have a game in hand and can win the title on Wednesday with victory over Crusaders Strikers, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.