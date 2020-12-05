Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan3BolognaBologna1

Inter Milan 3-1 Bologna: Romelu Lukaku scores opener in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored eight Serie A goals this season. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10) has scored more

Romelu Lukaku continued his fine goalscoring season as Inter Milan beat Bologna to keep the pressure on AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

Lukaku scored at the second attempt, after scuffing his volley, for his 17th goal in 18 games for Inter and Belgium.

Achraf Hakimi latched on to Marcelo Brozovic's ball forward to double Inter's lead.

Emanuel Vignato briefly gave Bologna hope but Hakimi's fine solo goal sealed the win for Antonio Conte's team.

They move one point above champions Juventus and two points behind their city rivals.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 83'minutes
  • 2HakimiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDarmianat 71'minutes
  • 22VidalSubstituted forBarellaat 71'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 14Perisic
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forMartínezat 71'minutes
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forEriksenat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Martínez
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 23Barella
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 35Stankovic
  • 36Darmian

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 17MedelSubstituted forDomínguezat 63'minutes
  • 23LarangeiraBooked at 74mins
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 30Schouten
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forVignatoat 63'minutes
  • 3HickeyBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKhailotiat 63'minutes
  • 21Soriano
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forRabbiat 79'minutes
  • 24PalacioSubstituted forVerganiat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 6Paz
  • 8Domínguez
  • 10Sansone
  • 15Mbaye
  • 18Baldursson
  • 19Rabbi
  • 22Michael
  • 33Calabresi
  • 55Vignato
  • 63Vergani
  • 68Khailoti
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Bologna 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Bologna 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Alexis Sánchez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Bologna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emanuel Vignato with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Bologna).

  13. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).

  15. Post update

    Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Rabbi.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).

  20. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan97202181323
2Inter Milan1063126141221
3Juventus105502081220
4Sassuolo95312012818
5Napoli960320101017
6Roma95221915417
7Lazio105231617-117
8Hellas Verona9432127515
9Atalanta94231816214
10Bologna104061517-212
11Sampdoria93241415-111
12Cagliari93241619-311
13Udinese93151012-210
14Benevento93151221-910
15Spezia102441419-510
16Parma92341017-79
17Fiorentina92251015-58
18Torino101361724-76
19Genoa9126818-105
20Crotone9027620-142
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories