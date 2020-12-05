Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku has scored eight Serie A goals this season. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10) has scored more

Romelu Lukaku continued his fine goalscoring season as Inter Milan beat Bologna to keep the pressure on AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

Lukaku scored at the second attempt, after scuffing his volley, for his 17th goal in 18 games for Inter and Belgium.

Achraf Hakimi latched on to Marcelo Brozovic's ball forward to double Inter's lead.

Emanuel Vignato briefly gave Bologna hope but Hakimi's fine solo goal sealed the win for Antonio Conte's team.

They move one point above champions Juventus and two points behind their city rivals.