Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain as they beat Montpellier.
Colin Dagba put PSG ahead with the first goal of his career from Angel di Maria's ball.
English forward Stephy Mavididi, 22, equalised from close range before former Juventus team-mate Moise Kean scored a fine goal from a tight angle.
Mbappe, 21, tapped home from close range for his landmark goal in his 137th game for the club.
He is only the fifth player to reach 100 PSG goals after Edinson Cavani (200), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100).
"I've been wanting to score for a few matches, it's a bit of a release," he told Canal Plus.
"When I signed here, I wouldn't even have thought of scoring three goals. [One hundred] was part of a distant goal."
The France international also scored 27 goals for Monaco before his £165m move to his hometown club.
Neymar was rested by PSG, and Mbappe was only a substitute, with Tuesday's crucial Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir in mind.
Line-ups
Montpellier
- 1Omlin
- 6Sambia
- 5Teodósio Mendes
- 3Congré
- 7Ristic
- 11SavanierBooked at 71mins
- 12Ferri
- 25MolletSubstituted forOyongoat 74'minutes
- 10Laborde
- 24YunSubstituted forDollyat 63'minutes
- 19MavididiSubstituted forSkuleticat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Souquet
- 4Da Silva
- 8Oyongo
- 14Le Tallec
- 16Bertaud
- 20Dolly
- 31Cozza
- 32Skuletic
- 33Wahi
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKehrerat 64'minutes
- 32Pembele
- 22Diallo
- 20KurzawaBooked at 13mins
- 25BakkerSubstituted forDaniloat 64'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forParedesat 64'minutes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forRuiz-Atilat 78'minutes
- 12Rafinha
- 18KeanBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMbappéat 78'minutes
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Mbappé
- 8Paredes
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 24Florenzi
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier).
Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ferri (Montpellier).
Attempt missed. Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Mihailo Ristic (Montpellier) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Petar Skuletic.
Goal!
Goal! Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Foul by Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keagan Dolly (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Hand ball by Junior Sambia (Montpellier).
Post update
Attempt missed. Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Hand ball by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Téji Savanier with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Moise Kean.