Kylian Mbappe had not scored in his previous three matches

Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain as they beat Montpellier.

Colin Dagba put PSG ahead with the first goal of his career from Angel di Maria's ball.

English forward Stephy Mavididi, 22, equalised from close range before former Juventus team-mate Moise Kean scored a fine goal from a tight angle.

Mbappe, 21, tapped home from close range for his landmark goal in his 137th game for the club.

He is only the fifth player to reach 100 PSG goals after Edinson Cavani (200), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100).

"I've been wanting to score for a few matches, it's a bit of a release," he told Canal Plus.

"When I signed here, I wouldn't even have thought of scoring three goals. [One hundred] was part of a distant goal."

The France international also scored 27 goals for Monaco before his £165m move to his hometown club.

Neymar was rested by PSG, and Mbappe was only a substitute, with Tuesday's crucial Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir in mind.