The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women12:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Leine
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Bartrip
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 8Fishlock
  • 6James
  • 4Williams
  • 36Harries
  • 11Harding

Substitutes

  • 10Bruton
  • 16Nayler
  • 18Carter
  • 23Rowe
  • 31Roberts
  • 32Childerhouse

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 20Smith
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 12Ladd
  • 14Groenen
  • 77Heath
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 18Hanson

Substitutes

  • 3Okvist
  • 5McManus
  • 10Zelem
  • 13Fuso
  • 19Ross
  • 22Bentley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th December 2020

  • B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women14:00Everton WomenEverton Women
  • Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women14:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
  • Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
  • Man City WomenManchester City Women14:30Arsenal WomenArsenal Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women86201971220
2Arsenal Women86113362719
3Chelsea Women75202251717
4Man City Women84312181315
5Everton Women84221711614
6Reading Women8242912-310
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Brighton Women8224615-98
9Aston Villa Women7205714-76
10Tottenham Women8134917-86
11West Ham Women8116923-144
12Bristol City Women8026535-302
View full The FA Women's Super League table

