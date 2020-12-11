Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton lost to Southampton on Monday following a disputed late penalty awarded by VAR

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's James Maddison is fit despite missing Thursday's win against AEK Athens with a minor knee problem.

Defenders Timothy Castagne and Caglar Soyuncu are back in training but both are more likely to be involved in Wednesday's match against Everton.

Brighton's Adam Lallana is again expected to miss out because of a groin problem.

Fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Davy Propper are nearing returns and will be monitored.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was the same old story for Brighton on Monday. They played pretty well against Southampton but they lost.

That seems to happen a lot. The Seagulls play some decent stuff and make chances, but something is not quite clicking for them at the moment. Getting more than one goal a game is proving difficult and they don't seem to go long periods without conceding either, which is a worry.

Leicester, in contrast, are ticking along nicely at the top end of the table. I always think of them as being better when they are the away side, but they should have too much for Brighton.

Prediction: 2-0

Last month's penalty against Wolves is the only one of his nine Premier League goals on home turf

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W4, D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of those matches.

Brighton's solitary victory in their past eight away games against Leicester in all competitions came in April 2014, when the Foxes had already sealed promotion from the Championship (D3, L4).

Leicester City

Leicester have lost four of their past six league matches at the King Power Stadium, as many defeats as they suffered in their first 23 top-flight home games under Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes have scored 10 goals in the final 20 minutes of Premier League matches this season, more than any other side prior to the weekend.

Leicester have been awarded eight Premier League penalties this season, while matches involving Brighton have featured 10 spot-kicks (five for, five against) - both totals are the highest in the top flight.

Jamie Vardy has scored 41 Premier League goals since Brendan Rodgers took charge of his first Leicester game on 3 March - eight more goals than any other player in this period.

Vardy is set to play his 222nd Premier League match for the Foxes, equalling Muzzy Izzet as Leicester's record appearance holder in the competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion