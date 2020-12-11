Fulham v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool have not won a Premier League away game since beating Chelsea on 20 September

TEAM NEWS

Fulham boss Scott Parker has reported no new injuries so could name the same side for a third consecutive match.

This game comes too soon for full-back Kenny Tete, who made his comeback from a calf strain by playing for the under-23 side on Friday.

Liverpool will monitor Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom could come back into contention.

Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas suffered minor problems against Midtjylland in midweek and will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham might feel like they can get at Liverpool, especially if Caoimhin Kelleher is still filling in for Alisson in goal, and the Cottagers have got the option of recalling Aleksandar Mitrovic if they want to be more direct and try to test the 22-year-old Irishman with some balls into the box.

Kelleher has done really well so far and looks the part, but he is going to make a mistake at some point - I certainly don't wish it on him, but all young keepers do - and we don't know how he will react.

What we do know, though, is how good Liverpool's frontline is. They always come up trumps and I don't think Fulham will keep them out.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won six successive Premier League games against Fulham, scoring 18 goals and conceding just four times.

The Whites' last victories in this fixture came in the 2011-12 season, when they won home and away.

None of Fulham's 14 Premier League home games against Liverpool have finished level, with the Cottagers claiming five wins to the Reds' nine.

Fulham

Fulham have lost four of their opening five home league matches in a season for the first time.

The Whites have conceded seven goals in the first 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season, three more than any other side prior to the weekend.

They also have the joint-worst record in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, conceding six unanswered goals.

Fulham are winless in 11 Premier League games against the reigning champions since a 3-0 victory versus Manchester United on 19 December 2009.

Scott Parker has lost 15 of his 21 top-flight matches since taking charge of Fulham, initially as caretaker manager.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has completed 38 dribbles in the Premier League this season, more than any other player after 11 match rounds.

Liverpool