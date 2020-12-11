Arsenal v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seven goals in five Premier League matches against Burnley

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess David Luiz, who has not featured since suffering a head injury against Wolves, while Thomas Partey is absent with a thigh problem.

This game is likely to come too soon for Gabriel Martinelli, who made his comeback from a serious knee injury by playing for the under-23s on Tuesday.

Burnley are hopeful Phil Bardsley will return to contention for Sunday's game.

Dale Stephens and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will also be monitored, but Jack Cork is not yet ready to play.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The problems seem to be stacking up for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the moment.

The more games his side lose, and the longer they continue to struggle to create chances, the more people are going to ask why Mesut Ozil is not in the Gunners team - he will be eligible to play in the Premier League again in January.

Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed his new contract, his form has been indifferent, although you could say that he has been stuck out on the left wing rather than playing as a centre-forward so what are people expecting from him?

I would still back Arsenal to beat Burnley, but what Arteta really needs is a good performance from his team too. Some of them are coasting at the moment and they are not earning their corn.

That is not something you could ever accuse any Burnley players of. They are in the bottom three at the moment but I am expecting them to gradually climb away from trouble, partly because of their willingness to scrap.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full Premier League predictions v Lonely The Brave's Mo Edgeley

Only Claudio Ranieri , with 11 matches, has managed more games against the Gunners without a single victory

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won their past nine home games against Burnley in all competitions.

The Clarets are winless in 15 league matches away to the Gunners since Peter Noble earned them a 1-0 victory at Highbury in September 1974 (D4, L11).

Arsenal

The Gunners could lose four consecutive home league games for the first time since 1959, a sequence which included a 4-2 defeat by Burnley.

Arsenal's total of 13 points from 11 matches represents their worst start to a top-flight season since 1981, when they had 12 points at this stage.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost six of their past nine league games.

The Gunners' total of 62 chances created from open play is the third lowest in the Premier League this season, with only Burnley (57) and Newcastle (60) ranking lower.

They have gone 656 minutes without scoring a top-flight goal from open play.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored a career-high seven Premier League goals against Burnley in just five matches.

David Luiz is one short of becoming the fourth Brazilian player to make 200 Premier League appearances, emulating Lucas Leiva, Willian and Fernandinho.

Burnley