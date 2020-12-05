Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Newcastle United have targeted Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove and believe the 24-year-old could fill a vacancy for striker cover in their squad. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson says he has put "transfer talk to bed" after Rangers' failure to sign him this summer, with the Ibrox club expected to renew interest in the 28-year-old during the January transfer window. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

On-loan Celtic winger Marian Shved has been criticised by Mechelen head coach Wouter Vrancken over his bad attitude and advised the 23-year-old Ukrainian to take up billiards instead of football. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry believes Celtic are paying the price of signing Albian Ajeti from West Ham United instead of Ivan Toney from his club this summer, with the 24-year-old striker having moved to Brentford for £6m and scored 13 goals in 17 games. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths says he would not swap any of Rangers' table-topping squad for his Celtic team-mates. (Sunday Post) external-link

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is "one million per cent" sure his side are still better than Rangers. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Striker Leigh Griffiths feels the return of fans to stadiums can help under-fire Celtic resurrect their faltering bid for a 10th consecutive league title. (The National) external-link

Livingston chief executive John Ward believes that the lack of visits from Celtic and Rangers fans this season will cost his club more than £1m. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed confidence that the Ibrox club will be able to cope with their punishing schedule this month but confessed he is concerned about the centre-half position, where he has only two fit players. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Police Scotland has warned Celtic fans not to protest at their club's stadium ahead of Sunday's match with St Johnstone. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Supporters group The Celtic Trust has expressed disappointment at the lack of leadership from chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond and described the ring of fencing round Celtic Park to prevent more protests as an "open insult" to their fans. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link