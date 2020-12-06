Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Danny Mayor's red card came with the side 1-0 up, they went on to lose 2-1 to Ipswich Town

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he will complain to the body that appoints referees over the sending off of Danny Mayor against Ipswich.

Argyle led 1-0 before Mayor was shown a second yellow card after 70 minutes and went on to lose 2-1.

Lowe was unhappy with Mayor's first yellow for time wasting at a corner.

"They're six or seven yards out, Danny's asking for 10 yards, he's not given it and he's come over and booked Danny," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"It was a stupid yellow card from the referee's point of view to give to my player, I've just said that to him (the referee).

"I will be speaking to Mike Jones regarding it because it's cost us all three points."

Former Premier League referee Jones is the national group director at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body which has responsibility for appointing match officials to EFL games.

The loss was Argyle's fourth in a row in League One - their worst run of form in the league since Lowe took over as manager in the summer of 2019.

"There's plenty of positives to take from it," Lowe added after the game.

"We're going through a bit of a tough time at the moment, which we haven't been through since I've been here for the last 16 months or whatever it is, but we'll certainly come out of it because we're a tough group.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do, and that's what we've got, we've got tough people in there.

"We'll keep working and we'll make sure we put it right soon."