Shayne Lavery celebrates scoring Linfield's opener against Cliftonville

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin was disappointed with his team's attacking display in the 2-0 defeat by Premiership champions Linfield.

Both goals came in the opening five minutes of the second half to leave the Reds 10 points off the top.

"Against Linfield you have to be clinical - I don't think we created enough in the final third," he said.

"We didn't work the keeper often enough. We had plenty of the ball but we lacked that cutting edge."

McLaughlin was also frustrated by the visitor's failure to cope with the champions on the restart at Windsor Park.

"The game was won and lost in those five minutes - we spoke about it at half-time," he added.

"I'm sure Linfield were frustrated with their first-half performance and I told them they would come out and have a go early in the second half - so to concede two after the warning is really disappointing."

Close at the top

Shayne Lavery netted the opener and the striker helped to created the second for Kirk Millar as the Blues moved a point behind pacesetters Larne, who they face on Friday night.

"The first half a non-event, like a chess match. We had to be a lot better and more ruthless in the final third," said Linfield boss David Healy

"Shane got a fantastic goal, a great finish into the bottom corner and Kirk scored soon after which gave us a platform and a bit more encouragement to go on and win the game.

"Centre-forwards rely and get self-belief by getting goals, it breeds confidence. I thought Shane's all-round performance was good.

"There's been spells when our centre-forward play probably hasn't been as good as I probably hoped. We need to be better as we create a lot of opportunities - it's important we got the two goals."