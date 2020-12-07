Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danske Bank Women's Premiership Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 9 December Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer

Glentoran midfielder Caragh Hamilton is targeting a win over Crusaders on Wednesday to give them a first Women's Premiership title since 2014.

The Glens are two points clear of Linfield, who take on Derry City also on Wednesday in their final game.

"It feels like an entirety since we've won the league," said Hamilton.

"Over the last couple of years we've been so close - we've had moments where we've just let it slip. Hopefully we are finally going to put it right."

"Since we lost 4-3 to Sion Swifts in September, after being 3-1 up, we have really kicked on," added the 24-year-old Northern Ireland international.

"That fired us up and we said we can't afford any more mistakes and that we've got to win every single game from now on - hopefully we'll do just that in our final two matches."

Tip-top form

Indeed, that defeat by Sion Swifts is the only game that saw the Glens drop points in the league campaign.

And even if they fail to win the title on Wednesday they have another match left to seal it with the added incentive of gaining revenge on opponents Sion Swifts.

Hamilton enjoyed success with Glentoran early in her career as the team dominated the women's game in Northern Ireland, winning seven titles in 11 seasons.

"When first joined Glentoran we pretty much won everything, it was a given," she said.

"Now that other teams have grown and got a whole lot stronger it is a battle for the league every year - Linfield totally dominated.

"It means even more now to win trophies with Glentoran as before I was really young and starting. We had all the best players, pretty much all of then were Northern Ireland international, and no-one really came close to us.

"So now that it's more competitive it definitely means more to win silverware."