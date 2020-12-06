Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Flint Town have won three games in this season's Cymru Premier

Cymru Premier strugglers Flint Town United have parted company with manager Niall McGuinness.

Flint are 11th, three points above bottom-placed Cefn Druids after losing nine of their last 10 games, including Saturday's 4-2 loss at Barry Town.

Former Rhyl boss McGuinness had been in charge at Cae y Castell since November 2017.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision on my part," Flint chairman Darryl Williams said.

"I regard Niall as a personal friend, and I'm incredibly grateful for all he's done whilst he's been here over the last three years," he continued.

"However, as we all know, football is a results business and at the end of the day, it is vital for the club that having strived so hard to make it into the Cymru Premier League we do our utmost to stay there."

Flint returned to the Cymru Premier at the start of the season after a 22-year absence.

They were promoted to the top-flight despite finishing runners-up in the Cymru North to Prestatyn, who were not eligible for promotion.