Cymru Premier & Nathaniel MG Cup round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 12 December

Bala Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Both sides meet only a week after a 1-1 draw at Cyncoed in which Henry Jones' last minute equaliser cancelled out Ollie Hulbert's late goal for Met. Bala are third after the midweek win at Aberystwyth while Met are seventh and unbeaten in their last three games.

Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Caernarfon bounced back after the heavy defeat at Penybont last weekend with victory at bottom of the table Cefn Druids on Tuesday while Barry's midweek game at Haverfordwest was called off due to Covid-19 protocols.

Cefn Druids v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Druids remain bottom of the table after defeat at home to Caernarfon in midweek having been denied a vital win at Haverfordwest last Saturday with Wayne Jones' side sixth in the table.

Penybont v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: Neil Gibson takes charge of Flint for the first time after succeeding Niall McGuinnes and looking to revive the fortunes of the side who are 11th in the table. Fifth placed Penybont maintained their top six ambitions with last Saturday's 6-0 win over Caernarfon.

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 16:30 GMT: The Cymru Premier's top two sides meet for the second time this season after unbeaten Saints won 1-0 at Park Hall courtesy of Louis Robles' goal - champions Nomads' only league defeat so far this season. Saints are currently three points clear of Andy Morrison's side.

Aberystwyth Town P-P Newtown

Nathaniel MG Cup

Friday, 11 December

Southern Section

Llanelli Town v Llantwit Major; 19:30 GMT

Cardiff City v Taffs Well; 19:45 GMT

Saturday, 12 December

Northern Section

Bangor City v Gresford Athletic; 14:30 GMT

Buckley Town v Colwyn Bay; 14:30 GMT

Conwy Borough v Ruthin Town; 14:30 GMT

Holyhead Hotspur v Llandudno; 14:30 GMT

Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant v Llangefni Town; 14:30 GMT

Holywell Town P-P Llanidloes Town

Southern Section

Ammanford v Trefelin BGC; 13:30 GMT

Goytre United v Penrhyncoch; 14:30 GMT

Pontypridd Town v Cwmbrān Celtic; 14:30 GMT

Port Talbot Town v Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC; 14:30 GMT

Risca United v Afan Lido; 14: 30 GMT

Newport County P-P Undy Athletic