The match at Anfield is the first Wolves have played since Raul Jimenez fractured his skull

Wolves warmed up for Sunday's Premier League match at Liverpool wearing T-shirts with messages of support for striker Raul Jimenez, who is continuing his recovery from a fractured skull.

Jimenez suffered the injury in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at Emirates Stadium last Sunday.

The Mexico international, 29, had surgery on Monday and will not be released from hospital until next week.

The message on the shirts read 'Stay strong Raul - the pack is with you'.

Wolves fans raised £7,500 in two hours for a giant flag for the Mexican in the Steve Bull Stand at Molineux, while thousands of messages of support for the player have been received by the club.

Jimenez scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and has netted four times in nine top-flight appearances this term.

The forward was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital following the accidental collision with Brazil centre-back Luiz from a corner in the early stages of last Sunday's win over Arsenal.