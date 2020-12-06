Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Zaneta Wyne was on target for league leaders Glasgow City

Glasgow City continue to lead the way in the SWPL1 following a 3-1 victory at Spartans.

The champions made it six wins from six thanks to strikes from Leanne Ross and Zaneta Wyne and an own goal from Michaela McAlonie.

Nearest challengers Celtic are now five points behind following a 2-2 draw at home to Forfar Farmington.

Rangers hammered Motherwell 9-0 and Hearts grabbed a stoppage-time goal to beat Edinburgh rivals Hibernian 1-0.

Hearts picked up their first points of the season thanks to Paige McAllister's late intervention at the Oriam.

Celtic were in danger of losing more ground in the title race but scored twice in the final two minutes, Natalie Ross finding the leveller after London Pollard and Donna Paterson had the visitors within touching distance of a surprise win.

Rangers are one point behind Celtic with a game in hand after a comprehensive win, with Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Howat both scoring hat-tricks, while Megan Bell, Daina Bourma and Bala Devi were also on target.