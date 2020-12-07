Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales discover qualifying groups

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments423

England's Marcus Rashford, Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans, Scotland's Andy Robertson and Wales' Gareth Bale
The qualifiers take place between March and November 2021

England will face Robert Lewandowski's Poland in qualification for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

They will also play Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino in Group I.

Wales will meet Belgium, who they knocked out of Euro 2016, in Group E.

Northern Ireland have been drawn with Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in Group C.

Scotland face Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F.

Republic of Ireland will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Group A, as well as Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

The qualifiers will take place between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

Who the home nations will play
Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland,Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
See the complete draw here

England face Poland again

England have faced Poland in qualifying for the 1974, 1990, 1994, 2006 and 2014 World Cups. The two sides also met in the finals in Mexico in 1986.

Poland have arguably the best striker in world football right now in Lewandowski, who has scored 70 goals in 61 appearances for Bayern Munich since the start of last season.

England's Steven Gerrard takes on two Poland players in 2013
England last met Poland in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, when the Three Lions won 2-0

"There is a great history with that fixture," said England manager Gareth Southgate. "There was a spell when we seemed to draw them all the time."

The group also sees England take on three sides they have beaten every time they have played them - Albania (four wins), Andorra (four) and San Marino (six).

"Poland are obviously a very good side," Southgate added. "Hungary just got promoted into the Nations League top division - so those two in particular will be games that will be tough.

"The rest, whenever I have played for England or managed them, are complicated games to navigate."

England's meeting with San Marino will stir memories of a World Cup qualifier between the two in 1993 when the Three Lions conceded after just 8.3 seconds - but they went on to win 7-1.

Wales have chance to repeat famous win

Ryan Giggs' Wales side may have been drawn against the word's top-ranked side, but the famous triumph over the Belgians at the European Championship four years ago will still be fresh in their minds.

The Welsh came back from a goal down to win 3-1 and reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time.

Big chance for Scotland to qualify?

Scotland qualify for Euro 2020
Scotland beat Serbia on penalties in their qualifying play-off final last month to reach Euro 2020

Scotland, who will play at next year's delayed Euro 2020, have been drawn in arguably the easiest group of the four home nations as they seek to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

They have never lost to the Faroe Islands or Moldova and have a good record against the group's toughest opponents Denmark, triumphing in 10 of their 16 previous meetings.

A chance for revenge for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's group sees them renew hostilities with Switzerland, who controversially beat them in a play-off for the 2018 tournament.

Italy, whose last World Cup triumph came in the 2006 tournament, are 10th in the latest Fifa rankings, with the Swiss occupying 16th spot.

How does qualifying work?

Thirty-two teams will take part in the World Cup in Qatar, of which 13 will be from Europe.

The 10 group winners in qualifying will secure their place at the tournament while the 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.

When are the World Cup qualifying group matches?

March 2021: Matchday 1-3

September 2021: Matchday 4-6

October 2021: Matchday 7-8

November 2021: Matchday 9-10

March 2022: Playoffs

And when are the World Cup finals themselves?

Because of Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first not to be held in May, June, or July.

It is set to be played in a reduced timeframe of 28 days.

Thirty-two teams will compete in eight venues in five host cities to succeed reigning champions France.

Banner Image Match of the Day 2FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

426 comments

  • Can’t wait to see Southgate play 3 centre backs and two holding midfielders against San Marino zzz

    • beast87 replied:
      Dont forget about pickford.

  • Anyone else just bored with internationals?

    • Juan-Malcolm-Patone replied:
      No!

  • Shame the prize on offer is to play in Qatar.

    • beast87 replied:
      Qatar r wasting money on them stadiums. They probably never gonna use them again after the world cup. Too much effort wasted.

  • As a Scotland fan, I'm pretty pleased with that. There will be tough games for sure, but it could have been a lot worse.

    • gavinmac replied:
      Denmark was best pick out of pot 1 so I would have bitten your hand off if we had been offered that in advance!!
      We have struggled against Israel but hopefully we can do much better this time against them!
      🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

  • Good luck to all the British isles teams

    • roverman replied:
      Only care about England. Stuff Wales and Scotland

  • Scotland must be fed up with playing Israel again

  • Bet San Marino breathed a sigh of relief when they got England

  • Can't wait for Andorra and San Marino games - should be a gripping spectacle with all of us on the edge of our seats.

    • buzz replied:
      Good opportunity to play a few right backs and multiple defensive midfielders

  • I can see Scotland winning the World Cup. Mark my words. Happy days. Seasons greetings and all

    • Itsallaboutoil replied:
      Where can I buy a bottle of what you're drinking?

  • Please tell me that when we get to Qatar they still not doing the knee thing.

  • Africa have got it right. pre-qualification round eliminates the likes of Reunion, Eswatini and Lesotho, so that only teams with a real chance of qualifying compete in the groups proper. Anyone listening at UEFA?

    • Ook the Librarian replied:
      Fantastic idea ... but Uefa wouldn't impliment it as they get money from every game ;)

  • The draw is a farce. Seedings to ensure the bigger footballing nations are kept apart and therefore go through.

    The WC lost its sparkle long ago.

    • gerald niblet replied:
      .... especially as it's going to be played in the winter ...... but we will be used to al fresco events in December by then ...

  • It’s a good draw for England. Poland and Hungary will both be difficult, but preferable to facing any of the other home nations, who (let’s face it) care a lot more about beating England than England have ever cared about beating them.

    Not especially looking forward to Lewanowski picking apart that English defence though.

    • Judge - Deckard replied:
      Hungary should take points of Poland with a draw , so it’s ours to loose , Poland are nowt without their top Man .

  • It's a fix. Scotland keep coming up against Israel in just about every international competition that is played. With the signing of various peace agreements in the Middle East Israel should be chucked out of Europe & play against the likes of Iran, Iraq & Syria.

  • Scotland should be pretty happy with that draw.

  • Great draw for us, cannae believe we have israel again though.

    • gavinmac replied:
      It was written in the stars. Many actually predicted it but I dont know what prior knowledge they had?!? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.
      Still could have been much much worse.
      1st or 2nd place definitely doable.
      Interestingly one of the pundits there actually selected our group as the so called group of death?!?

  • Israel,again. Fix. Other than that,it's a much nicer group than we usually get..

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Faroe Islands too.

  • Aston Villa’s Mr Tumble will get 3 assists against San Marino and will be declared England’s best hope of winning the World Cup. I do Tuesdays aswell

    • beast87 replied:
      The English football community r quite strange. When grealish played for england they all were like "ohh hes the best player". 2 weeks after they all were grilling him for apparent "diving" and "cheating."

  • Do we really have to pause the Premier League for this?

    • gowgetter replied:
      I'd like to see the PL just paused, full stop...

  • Cant believe we are still going ahead with Qatar after:
    1. Almost of of the FIFA officials who voted in 2010 have been expelled for corruption
    2. We had to move it to winter, cause everyone forgot it was hot in Qatar
    3. All the migrant workers dying due to zero health and safety or care in building the stadiums
    4. The human rights issues of fans going to Qatar (women, LGB etc etc)

    • ENislam9 replied:
      Same, the summer time vibe will be gone. I alway look forward for World Cup during summer.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC