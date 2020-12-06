Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Thompson, Rangers, Tavernier, Defoe, Hearts, Irving, Aberdeen, Lewis
Two men have been arrested after Celtic fans again protested outside Parkhead following the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone (Scottish Sun).
Former Celtic midfielder Alan Thompson has criticised fans of the club who gathered to protest at Celtic Park (Scottish Sun).
Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis agrees with team-mate Andy Considine that the club can target splitting up the Old Firm this season to capture a Champions League qualifying spot (Daily Record).
Rangers captain James Tavernier has targeted the 20-goal mark this season after netting his 16th of the campaign against Ross County (Scottish Sun).
Hearts will open contract talks with Andy Irving in the coming weeks hoping to agree a new long-term deal (Edinburgh Evening News).
After making his 800th career appearance against Ross County, Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been backed to reach 900 games by his manager Steven Gerrard (Herald).
Dundee United winger Paul McMullan could make the switch to city rivals Dundee when his deal at Tannadice expires at the end of the season (Courier - print edition).