Two men have been arrested after Celtic fans again protested outside Parkhead following the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Former Celtic midfielder Alan Thompson has criticised fans of the club who gathered to protest at Celtic Park (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis agrees with team-mate Andy Considine that the club can target splitting up the Old Firm this season to capture a Champions League qualifying spot (Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers captain James Tavernier has targeted the 20-goal mark this season after netting his 16th of the campaign against Ross County (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Hearts will open contract talks with Andy Irving in the coming weeks hoping to agree a new long-term deal (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

After making his 800th career appearance against Ross County, Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been backed to reach 900 games by his manager Steven Gerrard (Herald) external-link .

Dundee United winger Paul McMullan could make the switch to city rivals Dundee when his deal at Tannadice expires at the end of the season (Courier - print edition).