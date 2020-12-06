1,000 fans were allowed in to Colchester United's match against Grimsby Town on Saturday

Colchester United fans who boo while players take the knee are "not welcome" to attend the League Two club's games, says chairman Robbie Cowling.

A minority of the 1,000 in attendance booed when players took the knee before Saturday's win against Grimsby Town.

In a statement, external-link Cowling said they would issue season ticket refunds to fans who feel they cannot attend games because of their feelings about the gesture.

"It would be very disappointing if anyone decides to boo again," he said.

"Maybe those that booed on Saturday might now understand what this gesture means to our club and will at the very least remain silent during future games whilst the players continue to take the knee before each kick-off.

"Alternatively, they should just stay away from our club because anyone that still wants to boo now that I have explained the purpose and importance of the taking of the knee is not welcome at our club.

"I will be happy to refund anyone for the remaining value of their season permit if that is the reason they feel they can no longer attend our games."

Players, officials and staff at games in the Premier League and English Football League have taken a knee before kick-off since football's return in June to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality.

The match was the first time that fans have been allowed back into the JobServe Community Stadium since national lockdown restrictions were lifted on 2 December.

Colchester midfielder Callum Harriott tweeted following the match external-link to denounce those who booed and said he was "disappointed" in their behaviour.

The incident came on the same day that some Millwall fans also booed taking a knee during their defeat by Derby County in the Championship.

The incident at The Den was condemned by the Football Association and anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

"Going forward I would like to make the actions of those fans who do boo the taking of the knee completely irrelevant," Cowling added.

"For every game where the players choose to take the knee, I would like all of our fans to join me in applauding this gesture to ensure our players know we fully support them."