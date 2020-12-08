Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby set up two of Sam Kerr's three goals in Chelsea's WSL win over West Ham on Sunday

Women's Champions League last 32, first leg: Benfica Women v Chelsea Women Venue: Caixa Futebol Campus, Lisbon Date: Wednesday, 9 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Fran Kirby is in "the form of her life" as she prepares to lead Chelsea's Women's Champions League challenge in the last 32 against Benfica, according to Blues boss Emma Hayes.

England forward Kirby has struggled with injury and illness this season but has looked sharp in recent weeks.

And Hayes is excited by her attacking options when the Blues face the Portuguese champions in Lisbon.

"Fran's setting new standards every game," Hayes told the club website. external-link

"She's probably in the form of her life and a great team player."

Kirby, 27, set up two of Australia striker Sam Kerr's three goals in the 3-2 Women's Super League victory over West Ham on Sunday.

"She's contributing in so many ways on and off the pitch and the maturing process is a testament to that," Hayes said. "Her, along with Sam, Beth [England], Pernille [Harder], are starting to really find their feet.

"Everyone was happy for the attacking players at the weekend because we know the pressure that is placed on them.

"We've built a squad to cope with the demands. Everyone drives me mad for playing time so this is an opportunity for the squad to show itself and I'm sure there will be plenty of games for everybody."

Hayes says the reigning Women's Super League champions are relishing being back in the European spotlight having missed out last season.

"We are excited," Hayes added. "We know we were out of this competition last year because the quality domestically wasn't good enough.

"You have to switch your mindset. Officiating is different, the opponent in terms of how they play their game is different to what you are used to in the rough and tumble of the WSL."