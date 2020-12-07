Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran have the chance to win the title for the first time since 2014

Glentoran will win the Women's Premiership title if they beat Crusaders on Wednesday night and the game is live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

The big game will be the first Women's Premiership match to be streamed live by BBC Sport NI.

Nicola McCarthy will provide commentary for a 19:30 GMT kick-off at Seaview.

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place for supporters, fans can follow the crucial encounter on BBC Sport NI.

With women's football on a high after the national side's success in securing a Euro 2022 play-off spot, the Women's Premiership is headed for an exciting finish also.

Linfield are still in with a chance after their 4-2 win against Sion Swifts Ladies at the weekend and are hot on the heels of Glentoran, but they will have to hope results go their way.

Crusaders Strikers v Glentoran Women live on bbc.co.uk/sportni and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday (9 December) from 19:.30.