German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart5

Borussia Dortmund 1-5 Stuttgart: Lucien Favre's side thrashed at home

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Silas Wamangituka scores Stuttgart's second against Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their past five matches

Borussia Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they suffered a heavy home defeat by promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday.

Silas Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz.

Giovanni Reyna's wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass drew Dortmund level before half-time.

But Stuttgart scored three times in 11 second-half minutes, before Nicolas Gonzalez added a fifth in injury time.

Defeat leaves Lucien Favre's side fifth and five points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who replaced Bayern Munich at the top with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Champions Bayern can move two points ahead of Leipzig with victory against Union Berlin later on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Dortmund, who finished second last season, have won only one of their past five in the German top flight - with this their third defeat in that run.

Favre's side came from behind to beat Zenit on Tuesday and secure their place in the Champions League last 16 as Group F winners, but in the absence of injured top scorer Erling Braut Haaland they have taken one point from their past three league games.

Before Stuttgart's opener, 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham was denied his first Bundesliga goal as Marco Reus strayed offside during a slick team move.

Reyna's sublime equaliser looked to have set Dortmund up for a much-improved second half, but Wamangituka's second and quickfire goals from Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly established an unassailable lead.

Reyna had a late consolation ruled out for offside, before Gonzalez raced clear in stoppage time to seal a memorable victory for Stuttgart, who move one place and two points behind Dortmund in the table.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 23CanBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCarvalhoat 59'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 16AkanjiSubstituted forZagadouat 86'minutes
  • 2MoreyBooked at 66mins
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forSchulzat 64'minutes
  • 28Witsel
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forMoukokoat 86'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 86'minutes
  • 32Reyna
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz

Stuttgart

  • 1Kobel
  • 5MavropanosBooked at 28minsSubstituted forStenzelat 88'minutes
  • 2Anton
  • 4Kempf
  • 3EndoBooked at 40mins
  • 14WamangitukaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMassimoat 67'minutes
  • 23Mangala
  • 20FörsterSubstituted forEgloffat 77'minutes
  • 24Sosa
  • 31KlimowiczSubstituted forChurlinovat 88'minutes
  • 7CoulibalySubstituted forGonzálezat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Kalajdzic
  • 15Stenzel
  • 19Churlinov
  • 21Klement
  • 22González
  • 25Egloff
  • 30Massimo
  • 33Bredlow
  • 35Kaminski
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamStuttgart
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, VfB Stuttgart 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, VfB Stuttgart 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, VfB Stuttgart 5. Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Orel Mangala following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Roberto Massimo tries a through ball, but Darko Churlinov is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Darko Churlinov replaces Mateo Klimowicz.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Pascal Stenzel replaces Konstantinos Mavropanos.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Dortmund 1-4 VfB Stuttgart.

  11. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna tries a through ball, but Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Roberto Massimo tries a through ball, but Nicolás González is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Jadon Sancho.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Manuel Akanji.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  18. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Massimo (VfB Stuttgart).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th December 2020

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart5
  • MainzMainz 050Köln1. FC Köln1
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Werder BremenWerder Bremen0
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld0
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig117312391424
2Bayern Munich1172234171723
3B Leverkusen106401991022
4Wolfsburg115601811721
5Union Berlin115422314919
6B Dortmund116142315819
7Stuttgart114522417717
8B Mgladbach114522017317
9Frankfurt112721619-313
10Hoffenheim103341817112
11Hertha Berlin113351920-112
12Augsburg103341215-312
13Werder Bremen112541419-511
14Freiburg112541422-811
15Köln112451317-410
16Arminia Bielefeld11218822-147
17Mainz111281225-135
18Schalke10037631-253
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC