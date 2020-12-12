Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, VfB Stuttgart 5.
Borussia Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they suffered a heavy home defeat by promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday.
Silas Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz.
Giovanni Reyna's wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass drew Dortmund level before half-time.
But Stuttgart scored three times in 11 second-half minutes, before Nicolas Gonzalez added a fifth in injury time.
Defeat leaves Lucien Favre's side fifth and five points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who replaced Bayern Munich at the top with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Champions Bayern can move two points ahead of Leipzig with victory against Union Berlin later on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).
Dortmund, who finished second last season, have won only one of their past five in the German top flight - with this their third defeat in that run.
Favre's side came from behind to beat Zenit on Tuesday and secure their place in the Champions League last 16 as Group F winners, but in the absence of injured top scorer Erling Braut Haaland they have taken one point from their past three league games.
Before Stuttgart's opener, 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham was denied his first Bundesliga goal as Marco Reus strayed offside during a slick team move.
Reyna's sublime equaliser looked to have set Dortmund up for a much-improved second half, but Wamangituka's second and quickfire goals from Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly established an unassailable lead.
Reyna had a late consolation ruled out for offside, before Gonzalez raced clear in stoppage time to seal a memorable victory for Stuttgart, who move one place and two points behind Dortmund in the table.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 23CanBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCarvalhoat 59'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forZagadouat 86'minutes
- 2MoreyBooked at 66mins
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forSchulzat 64'minutes
- 28Witsel
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forMoukokoat 86'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 86'minutes
- 32Reyna
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
Stuttgart
- 1Kobel
- 5MavropanosBooked at 28minsSubstituted forStenzelat 88'minutes
- 2Anton
- 4Kempf
- 3EndoBooked at 40mins
- 14WamangitukaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMassimoat 67'minutes
- 23Mangala
- 20FörsterSubstituted forEgloffat 77'minutes
- 24Sosa
- 31KlimowiczSubstituted forChurlinovat 88'minutes
- 7CoulibalySubstituted forGonzálezat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Kalajdzic
- 15Stenzel
- 19Churlinov
- 21Klement
- 22González
- 25Egloff
- 30Massimo
- 33Bredlow
- 35Kaminski
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, VfB Stuttgart 5.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, VfB Stuttgart 5. Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Orel Mangala following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Roberto Massimo tries a through ball, but Darko Churlinov is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Darko Churlinov replaces Mateo Klimowicz.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Pascal Stenzel replaces Konstantinos Mavropanos.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Dortmund 1-4 VfB Stuttgart.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna tries a through ball, but Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Roberto Massimo tries a through ball, but Nicolás González is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Jadon Sancho.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Manuel Akanji.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Massimo (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
