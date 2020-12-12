Last updated on .From the section European Football

Union Berlin were given a sixth-minute lead by Grischa Promel

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to earn a point at Union Berlin.

Union, who are sixth in the table, were given the lead in the sixth minute by Grischa Promel's glancing header from a corner.

Robert Lewandowski levelled with his 13th goal of the season, tapping in from Kingsley Coman's pass.

Bayern, who have now only won once in four league games, are ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Leipzig earlier defeated Werder Bremen 2-0.

Both sides can be overtaken on Sunday by Bayer Leverkusen, who face Hoffenheim.

This was the fifth consecutive league game in which Bayern, the defending champions, had fallen behind.

They could have been further adrift had Manuel Neuer not pulled off a superb save in the opening minute from Taiwo Awoniyi, who later had the chance to double Union's lead, only to fire wide.

With home fans chanting and lighting fireworks outside the stadium, Bayern improved after break, but could not find a winner after Lewandowski drew them level.

The European champions will find out who they will play in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday.