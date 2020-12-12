German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski earns point for Bundesliga leaders

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Union Berlin celebrate
Union Berlin were given a sixth-minute lead by Grischa Promel

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to earn a point at Union Berlin.

Union, who are sixth in the table, were given the lead in the sixth minute by Grischa Promel's glancing header from a corner.

Robert Lewandowski levelled with his 13th goal of the season, tapping in from Kingsley Coman's pass.

Bayern, who have now only won once in four league games, are ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Leipzig earlier defeated Werder Bremen 2-0.

Both sides can be overtaken on Sunday by Bayer Leverkusen, who face Hoffenheim.

This was the fifth consecutive league game in which Bayern, the defending champions, had fallen behind.

They could have been further adrift had Manuel Neuer not pulled off a superb save in the opening minute from Taiwo Awoniyi, who later had the chance to double Union's lead, only to fire wide.

With home fans chanting and lighting fireworks outside the stadium, Bayern improved after break, but could not find a winner after Lewandowski drew them level.

The European champions will find out who they will play in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday.

Line-ups

Union Berlin

  • 1Luthe
  • 28Trimmel
  • 5Friedrich
  • 31KnocheBooked at 45mins
  • 25Lenz
  • 21PrömelBooked at 72mins
  • 27BeckerBooked at 78mins
  • 32IngvartsenSubstituted forTeuchertat 36'minutes
  • 33GriesbeckSubstituted forRyersonat 71'minutes
  • 15BülterSubstituted forEndoat 71'minutes
  • 14AwoniyiSubstituted forGentnerat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ryerson
  • 7Gogia
  • 16Maciejewski
  • 18Endo
  • 20Karius
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 34Gentner
  • 36Teuchert

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19DaviesBooked at 30mins
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 76'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 63'minutes
  • 7GnabryBooked at 37minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 88'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keita Endo.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin).

  5. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross following a corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Christian Gentner replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

  11. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Friedrich.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christopher Trimmel.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Serge Gnabry.

  16. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Lenz.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1173135171824
2RB Leipzig117312391424
3B Leverkusen106401991022
4Wolfsburg115601811721
5B Dortmund116142315819
6Union Berlin114522315817
7Stuttgart114522417717
8B Mgladbach114522017317
9Frankfurt112721619-313
10Hoffenheim103341817112
11Hertha Berlin113351920-112
12Augsburg103341215-312
13Werder Bremen112541419-511
14Freiburg112541422-811
15Köln112451317-410
16Arminia Bielefeld11218822-147
17Mainz111281225-135
18Schalke10037631-253
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories