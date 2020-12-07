Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Steve Bruce's side are currently 13th in the Premier League table

Newcastle United's training ground remains closed after last week's outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The Magpies' game at Aston Villa on Friday was postponed after a "significant increase" in cases.

Players are set to be tested on Monday to assess numbers ahead of Saturday's game at home to West Bromwich Albion.

It is not yet known if that match will go ahead, but there is still hope that players can return to training on Tuesday.

The training ground, known as Darsley Park, was closed all of last week after five players and two staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The match at Aston Villa was the first Premier League fixture to be postponed this season because of coronavirus.

Following the game at home to West Brom, Newcastle are then set to travel to Leeds United for a match on Wednesday, 16 December.