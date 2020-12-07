Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick when United thrashed Leipzig 5-0 in October

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not play for the draw they need in Leipzig on Tuesday because "it is not in our genes to play for a 0-0".

A point in Germany would secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A tight Group H table means that United could win the group - or drop down into the Europa League in the last game.

"We never make it easy for ourselves," Solskjaer said. "It is a tradition for Manchester United. But we want to go out and win."

Defeat in Germany would see United drop into the Europa League, while if Paris St-Germain win their match against Istanbul Basaksehir they will top the group no matter United's result.

Leipzig will be through with a win. If they draw, they need PSG to lose.

"Knockout games are big," Solskjaer said.

"My players are Manchester United players because they have the quality we look for. They will show why they are here. Games like this are what we want.

"You can't sit back and hope for a 0-0 draw. That's not in our genes, it's not in the team's genes, it's not in the club's genes, we want to go out there and win a game."

Forwards Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial were both injured in the weekend win at West Ham and have not travelled.

Leipzig were surprise semi-finalists last season - eventually losing out to PSG in Lisbon - and remain confident of qualification.

"I'm not sure for whom the situation in the group is psychologically worse," said coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Manchester were first in the group for a long time, now they can be eliminated with one game.

"We have fought our way back and can still make it through on our own terms."

Rashford on fire - the stats

Manchester United have lost both of their last two away games against German teams in the Champions League - 1-3 v Bayern Munich in April 2014, and 2-3 against Wolfsburg in December 2015.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has lost five of his nine Champions League matches as a manager (W4); no manager has been defeated six or more times in their first 10 games in the competition while in charge of English sides.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has scored six goals in the Champions League group stages this season - no Englishman has ever scored seven or more goals in a single group stage, while the only Man Utd player to do so was Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2004-05 (8 goals).