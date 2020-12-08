Champions League - Group F
Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 19Sutormin
  • 87Prokhin
  • 44RakitskiySubstituted forLovrenat 67'minutes
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 5Barrios
  • 8Malcom
  • 11DriussiSubstituted forDzyubaat 60'minutes
  • 14KuzyaevSubstituted forValle da Silvaat 61'minutes
  • 7AzmounBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 6Lovren
  • 15Karavaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 20Valle da Silva
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 38Musaev
  • 78Vasyutin
  • 92Shamkin
  • 99Lunev

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forZagadouat 72'minutes
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forSanchoat 72'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 28Witsel
  • 30PasslackSubstituted forMoukokoat 58'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 58'minutes
  • 14Schulz
  • 10T Hazard
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Zagadou
  • 7Sancho
  • 18Moukoko
  • 32Reyna
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl
  • 40Drljaca
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Lukasz Piszczek.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Mats Hummels.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Douglas Santos.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Dejan Lovren replaces Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sardar Azmoun with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sardar Azmoun.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

  17. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

