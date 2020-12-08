Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 41Kerzhakov
- 19Sutormin
- 87Prokhin
- 44RakitskiySubstituted forLovrenat 67'minutes
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 27Ozdoev
- 5Barrios
- 8Malcom
- 11DriussiSubstituted forDzyubaat 60'minutes
- 14KuzyaevSubstituted forValle da Silvaat 61'minutes
- 7AzmounBooked at 10mins
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 6Lovren
- 15Karavaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 18Zhirkov
- 20Valle da Silva
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
- 38Musaev
- 78Vasyutin
- 92Shamkin
- 99Lunev
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forZagadouat 72'minutes
- 15HummelsSubstituted forSanchoat 72'minutes
- 23Can
- 28Witsel
- 30PasslackSubstituted forMoukokoat 58'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 58'minutes
- 14Schulz
- 10T Hazard
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 5Zagadou
- 7Sancho
- 18Moukoko
- 32Reyna
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
- 40Drljaca
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Mats Hummels.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Douglas Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Dejan Lovren replaces Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.
Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sardar Azmoun with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sardar Azmoun.
Attempt blocked. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.