Champions League - Group F
LazioLazio2Club BrugesClub Bruges2

Lazio v Club Bruges

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 25Reina
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 14HoedtBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRaduat 45'minutes
  • 33Acerbi
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaSubstituted forEscalanteat 75'minutes
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 75'minutes
  • 77MarusicBooked at 90mins
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forPereiraat 86'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 7Pereira
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Armini
  • 16Parolo
  • 18Escalante
  • 20Caicedo
  • 26Radu
  • 32Cataldi
  • 71Alia
  • 92Akpa Akpro
  • 96Fares

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro LourencoSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 84'minutes
  • 5Kossounou
  • 18Ricca
  • 3BalantaSubstituted forRitsat 77'minutes
  • 11DiattaSubstituted forOkerekeat 84'minutes
  • 25Vormer
  • 20Vanaken
  • 2SobolBooked at 39mins
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 10LangSubstituted forDeliat 42'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Schrijvers
  • 17Deli
  • 21Okereke
  • 22Horvath
  • 26Rits
  • 27Badji
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 42Dennis
  • 44Mechele
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2.

  3. Post update

    Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Ruud Vormer following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Okereke with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Stefan Radu.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).

  7. Post update

    Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Booking

    Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Lazio. Pepe Reina tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Odilon Kossounou.

  11. Post update

    Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Andreas Pereira replaces Joaquín Correa.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

  15. Post update

    Odilon Kossounou (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. David Okereke replaces Krépin Diatta.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Ignace van der Brempt replaces Clinton Mata.

  18. Post update

    Pepe Reina (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

Page 1 of 6
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea54101311213
2Sevilla531167-110
3FK Krasnodar5113510-54
4Rennes501428-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona55001621415
2Juventus5401114712
3Dynamo Kyiv5014313-101
4Ferencvárosi TC5014516-111

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd530213769
2PSG53028539
3RB Leipzig5302810-29
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104613-73
View full Champions League tables

