Lazio v Club Bruges

Match ends, Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 25Reina
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 14HoedtBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRaduat 45'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaSubstituted forEscalanteat 75'minutes
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 75'minutes
- 77MarusicBooked at 90mins
- 11CorreaSubstituted forPereiraat 86'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 7Pereira
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 16Parolo
- 18Escalante
- 20Caicedo
- 26Radu
- 32Cataldi
- 71Alia
- 92Akpa Akpro
- 96Fares
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro LourencoSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 84'minutes
- 5Kossounou
- 18Ricca
- 3BalantaSubstituted forRitsat 77'minutes
- 11DiattaSubstituted forOkerekeat 84'minutes
- 25Vormer
- 20Vanaken
- 2SobolBooked at 39mins
- 90De Ketelaere
- 10LangSubstituted forDeliat 42'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Schrijvers
- 17Deli
- 21Okereke
- 22Horvath
- 26Rits
- 27Badji
- 28van der Brempt
- 42Dennis
- 44Mechele
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2.
Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Ruud Vormer following a corner.
Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Okereke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).
Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Lazio. Pepe Reina tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Odilon Kossounou.
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Andreas Pereira replaces Joaquín Correa.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).
Post update
Odilon Kossounou (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. David Okereke replaces Krépin Diatta.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Ignace van der Brempt replaces Clinton Mata.
Pepe Reina (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.