Champions League: Liverpool to face RB Leipzig

From the section European Football

Barcelona celebrate
Barcelona beat Paris St-Germain 6-1 to overcome a 4-0 first-leg defeat in 2017.

Liverpool will face last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea come up against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978.

Holders Bayern Munich face Italian side Lazio, who are in the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Barcelona face Paris St-Germain in arguably the tie of the round, a repeat of their 2017 classic.

On that occasion the French side won 4-0 in the first leg but Barcelona completed a stunning 6-1 home win to advance.

PSG forward Neymar, injured against Lyon on Sunday, scored twice for Barcelona in the last two minutes of that dramatic comeback - for Barcelona. The Brazilian recently said he wants Barca great Lionel Messi to join him in Paris next season.

All three Premier League teams will be away for the first leg before having home advantage for the return matches.

The first legs will be spread across two midweeks, taking place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March.

Bayern - who beat PSG in last season's final - are favourites with the bookmakers to retain their title.

Champions League last-16 draw

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • Who have United got?

    • bobby jones replied:
      :D :D haha

  • I always thought that OGS on Olly's training tops was his initials.....But apparently it stands for "Only Group Stages"

    • U17881151 replied:
      That doesn't seem to work considering he has scored the winning goal in a Champions League final.

      Where did you score your best goal?

  • PSG v Barca maybe the glamour tie however if you look at league position etc Liverpool’s and Chelsea’s are for from easy. Real tests those and not great rewards for finishing top of the group.

    • foreverblue replied:
      Totally agree.

  • I love it how the conspiracy theorists come out in force no matter what the draw is.

    • Dave C replied:
      The BBC comments section clearly demonstrates that 90% of the population are dead-heads, and a good portion of them support Liverpool, United and Chelsea.

  • Anyone saying Man City have an easy tie need to watch Mochengladbachs' fixtures. A very attacking team that will cause City's poor defence some problems. Not as easy as many suspect.

    • Celts replied:
      They're 8th in the Bundesliga

      To be fair, City are 9th in the premier league so could be a good game!

  • Very tough draw for Chelsea.

    • PsychLove replied:
      Yeah, probably the worst team you could get after finishing top of your group.

  • Where are Man United?

    Oh wait, they lost to Basaksehir!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • aqua94 replied:
      In your mind, rent free 😂

  • Where are Man Utd? Anyone..

    • AndyP replied:
      We're playing in that bigger trophy on a Thursday night!🏆🏆🏆🤣

  • You do wonder if these clowns suggesting a rigged draw for City had already typed out their bitter nonsense before it was drawn. Astonishingly childish.

    • qmo3bden replied:
      Indeed, because it's well known that UEFA absolutely love City! Booooooooo!!

  • Who did Man Utd get>

    • IJB replied:
      No point in asking about a poor quality overpaid, overated bunch of misfits in a conversation about top quality teams in Europe

  • All the best to all the English teams.

  • I can't see the Man Utd fixture........oh.

    • fred smith replied:
      maybe they got a bye through to the final?

  • For any Man Utd fans lurking, you’re in the next draw for the minor competition.

  • Tough draw for Chelsea we struggle to break down teams that park the bus

    • foreverblue replied:
      That's because Chelsea try and play football as an entertainment and not a boring, dull, negative affair.
      Long may it continue, shame a few more teams don't play that way.

  • Easy draws haven't helped City in the past, look how many times they've won it!
    ZERO!!!!

  • City getting the easiest draw possible as per.......

    • Think outside the box replied:
      No. The easier tie would be to play RB Leipzig. Stop complaining.

  • Who did Celtic get?

  • City and Liverpool fans....I wouldn't underestimate Gladbach or Leipzig....on paper yes it seems a good draw but this season has already shown some flaws which can be exposed.

    Barca PSG looks the standout draw but it wont be like how it was 2017, Barca are in transition so lets see how this goes.

    • mal123 replied:
      The advantage Liverpool have with German teams is Klopp. He knows them and they know him!

  • I don't get why people think city have an easy tie, Borussia Monchengladbach are a very decent team and I wouldn't bet on them going out so easy.

    (Disappointed Arsenal fan) 😂

    • Oddbod replied:
      That is true
      The arrogant Citeh team thought that about Lyon!

      What a miss by Sterling though. lol

  • Did man utd get a bye .

    • ARJTC replied:
      They got a bye bye!

