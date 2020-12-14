Europa League: Man Utd face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments273

David Silva
David Silva won four Premier League titles with Manchester City - can he hurt United again?

Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Manchester City legend moved to Sociedad last summer and will return to the city with his Spanish side.

Arsenal face Portuguese giants Benfica and Premier League leaders Tottenham face Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Leicester will take on Slavia Prague while Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers play Belgian side Royal Antwerp with all ties being played in February.

The winners of the competition will qualify for next season's Champions League.

Reigning champions Sevilla - who have won the cup six times in the last 14 years - are not involved as they have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho won the Europa League in his only previous involvement - with Manchester United in 2017 - and his Spurs side are currently favourites to win their first European silverware since 1984.

All five British teams were seeded and will play away from home first. Tottenham's home leg will be played on Wednesday 24 February - a day early - to ensure there is no clash with Arsenal's home game.

Europa League last-32 draw

The two legs will take place on 18 and 25 February. Tottenham's home game will be on 24 February.

Wolfsberger v Tottenham

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Benfica v Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester

RB Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille v Ajax

Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven

Comments

Join the conversation

275 comments

  • I disagree with teams finishing third being allowed a "second chance" at stardom.

    They got knocked out once that should be enough!

    • Henry Hannon replied:
      Have a word with UEFA then

  • Who did Celtic get?

    • Koopa Troopa replied:
      Come back in about 6 months to find out 😜

  • Why have Real Sociedad been given a bye into the next round?

    • Abu replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • As a Celtic fan, can I wish good luck to Rangers against Antwerp as their progress will be excellent for Scotland’s coefficient.

    • grahame replied:
      Thank you. When you consider some of the teams they could have drawn, it’s not too bad. Still be a major result to come through it and get to the last 16, but it’s not impossible

  • Saw on the betting that Man Utd and arsenal are the two favourites for this? I'd put them behind Milan, Sociedad, spurs, Leicester, Napoli and even Shakhtar

    • It does not matter what my name is replied:
      That just reflects how many many mug punters there are in Manchester and London.

  • Ngl, considering how well Real Sociedad are doing, its going to be a tough one. It all depends which United comes up. The one that hammered leipzig and psg or the one that lost against Istanbul...

    • Chud replied:
      the games arent until feb 2021 sociedad wont be top 4 in spain then and united will be top of premier league in england, merry xmas

  • No easy ties here, but probably near enough as good as Rangers could have hoped for. Will also be interesting to see how Benfica get on against Arsenal. Manchester United - ouch!

    • celticjohnny replied:
      Don't make me laugh you have much chance of winning anything in Europe as Sally Mccoist has of being the next England manager,rangers are Dog Shi--, now you have superman in charge you think you are world beaters,What have you won in the last 10 years F all, unless you count the happy shopper leagues in scotland.No f---king chance dream on .

  • Not the worst draw for Rangers

    • Baz replied:
      Excellent draw

  • Where's Celtic?

    • market1 replied:
      more important where's Chris Sutton?

  • I genuinely thought BBC misspelled Wolfsburg for Spurs' opponents.

    For anyone interested they are actually referred to as RZ Pellets WAC in the League Tables on this site

    • Pedro replied:
      Thanks ello ello, I was wondering about that.

      Cheers!

  • Come on Sociedad!

    • James Edwards replied:
      You just can't help yourself can you, why don't you concentrate on your own team!

  • Arsenal fan here. Benfica are an incredibly well organized side and have been known to hurt all kinds of European opposition. If I was Arteta, I sure hope the team picks up in time for Feb as the current form means most certain elimination.

    • Eh-eh-eeeeeh replied:
      Being realistic Arsenal will go out of League Cup v Man City. Could easily lose to Benfica and also to Newcastle in FA Cup. It looks like just a relegation scrap for Arsenal this season.

  • Who did Celtic get ?

    • Morty replied:
      They must've got a bye, as in bye bye.

  • Arsenal are out

    -Arsenal fan

    • SammyB replied:
      I wouldn't be so sure. Rangers should have beaten Benfica home & away. I think Arsenal will win. Rangers fan.

  • Would be lovely to win our 4th European title. Reasonably happy with the draw. Up the SPURS.

    • SteH11 replied:
      You haven't won a trophy anyone cares about since the 60's

  • It may at some point occur to some of the Mensa candidates on here that it is in all our interests to support each other in european competitions. Tribal bile when we are due to play one another I understand, but I never thought Trump had recruited staff from so many PL teams.

    • Bryan replied:
      Utopian, if not slightly naive view shared in a quite pretentious manner.

  • United are actually going to lose that as well!!

    • BlueFox replied:
      That would be a great shame

  • That's a good draw for Rangers. Given their performances in Europe so far, I don't see why they can't reach the latter stages this year. Wish I could say the same for Man Utd!!!!!!

  • Can we have editorial clarity on which players own clubs / countries? Lewandovski's Poland. Silva's Sociedad. But not Messi's Barcelona, Ronaldo's juventus. How is it decided?

    • Rainfordian replied:
      Just p!sspoor journalism as per the norm now on BBC Sport.

  • Leicester fan here. It won't be easy against the leaders of Czech football, but will take that all day and we'll be ready. I must admit I smiled when United got Real Sociedad, and not a good couple of days for Arsenal either (ha! ha!). Come on you Foxes!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC