Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales beat Finland last month to win promotion to the top division of the Nations League

Wales will bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 at what is an uncertain period for Welsh football.

Wales should be riding high after their recent success in the Nations League but face uncertainty off the field.

Giggs, who has denied an allegation of assault made against him, had agreed not to be involved in Wales' three matches in November.

His assistant Robert Page told BBC Sport Wales he expects to continue in his caretaker role indefinitely.

Under Page's guidance, Wales beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland in their final two Nations League matches last month to win their group, secure promotion in that competition and all but guarantee a World Cup qualifying play-off.

Page says he feels Wales' standing in the game means sides will now view them as a tougher proposition, but says Wales are aiming to qualify regardless of their potential back door route to a play-off.

"All-in-all I think it is a pleasing group," Page explained.

"Expectations have gone up due to the standards we've set, we've given ourselves a great opportunity and we want to finish well and high in the group, that will be our aim."

Absent from World Cups since 1958, Wales are aiming to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments for the first time in their history.

And their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup will actually begin in March, before the delayed Euro 2020 which has been moved to next summer.

The 10 group winners qualify automatically, while the 10 runners-up will enter the play-offs along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and a final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.

Wales now know who they need to overcome as they will face Belgium, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

So what about Wales' opponents in Group E?

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup

Belgium

Fifa world ranking: 1

Last meeting: Wales 3-1 Belgium (Euro 2016 quarter final, 1 July 2016, Lille)

This is one of those good news, bad news situations if we are honest.

The bad news is that Belgium, according to the world rankings, are the best team in the world and no harder name could have been drawn from pot one than the World Cup semi finalists in 2018.

The good news, is that Wales have not lost any of their last four competitive matches against Roberto Martinez' side.

Wales reached the Euros in 2016 in a group they topped above Belgium and the last meeting between the two sides is arguably the greatest night in Welsh football history.

This is the third time in five qualifying campaigns Wales have been paired with Belgium, so they are certainly familiar foes.

"Belgium are obviously the stand-out team straight away, but we've got a good recent record against them," Page said.

The Czech Republic will be in England and Scotland's group at Euro 2020 next summer

Czech Republic

Fifa world ranking: 42nd

Last meeting: Wales 0-0 Czech Republic (Euro 2008 qualifier, 2 June 2007, Cardiff)

This was probably the toughest draw Wales could have got from pot three from a Czech side that are possibly better than their world ranking indicates.

The opponents for Ryan Giggs' final game as a Wales player, the Czechs perhaps are not the European force they once were, but having qualified for Euro 2020, they also recently topped their Nations League group.

It's a small sample size of only three matches, but Wales are yet to beat the Czech Republic who pipped Scotland and Israel to Nations League promotion.

"The Czech Republic are on good form at the moment... but all in all it is a pleasing group," Page said.

"The Czech Republic are always tough opposition, but people will be looking at us with more respect now as well."

Belarus visited Cardiff last year

Belarus

Fifa world ranking: 88th

Last meeting: Wales 1-0 Belarus (Friendly, 9 September 2019, Cardiff)

Belarus were actually supposed to be selected in group D but could not be for political reasons, meaning Wales avoided a potential meeting with Bosnia from pot four.

Belarus is a better prospect on paper and are also recent opponents as Kieffer Moore made his debut for Wales in last September's friendly.

They have never previously qualified for a major finals though they did beat Wales in Minsk in 2000.

Estonia drew one and lost seven of their Euro 2020 qualifiers, finishing bottom of a group topped by Germany. They conceded 26 goals in eight qualifiers, scoring twice.

Estonia

Fifa world ranking: 109th

Last meeting: Wales 1-0 Estonia (Friendly, 29 May 2009, Llanelli)

Estonia, like Belarus, have never reached a major finals and are currently winless in their last 16 fixtures, including finishing bottom of a Nations League group with Armenia, North Macedonia and Georgia.

Estonia's previous two meetings against Wales have both been in friendlies - the last in front of just 4,000 fans where Wales won thanks to a Robert Earnshaw penalty.

Wales fixtures

List of fixtures and dates will follow after publication on Tuesday, 8 December