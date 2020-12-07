Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Pogba scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the 3-1 win at West Ham on Saturday

Paul Pogba is "unhappy" at Manchester United and "has to change teams" in January, says his agent Mino Raiola.

The France midfielder's contract runs until June 2022 but he would be available to leave on a free transfer from next summer.

Pogba, 27, has made only eight Premier League appearances this season, starting five games.

"Paul is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him," Raiola said.

He told Tuttosport external-link : "He has to change teams; he has to change the air.

"He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market."

Raiola said it was not Pogba's "intention" to extend his contract.

Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus for £89m in 2016, has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid.

In November, France manager Didier Deschamps said Pogba "cannot be happy" with his situation at United.

Pogba made only 22 appearances in all competitions last season because of an ankle injury, but in August Raiola said new contract discussions would take place.

But Raiola said on Monday that Pogba's time at United is now "over".

"It is useless to go around it," he said. "Better to speak clearly, look ahead and not waste time."