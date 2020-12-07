Last updated on .From the section European Football

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made his debut in last week's Champions League game against Ajax

Liverpool would have been "lost" without their young players this season, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Injuries to senior players Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have forced Klopp to play some youngsters.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips made their senior debuts, while Neco Williams and Curtis Jones also featured regularly.

"They were well prepared," said Klopp.

"When one door closes another opens up but you need the right kids to use - and how the boys did it.

"Rhys [Williams] has been exceptional, Neco [Williams] played two good games in a row. Curtis [Jones] plays like he has for 10 years.

"Vitor Matos and Pep Lijnders are really close with that group and they were well prepared. So that's why we could use them."

The five youngsters, who have an average age of 20.4, have played 1,572 minutes across the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League tie at FC Midtjylland Klopp also confirmed his side have no fresh injury concerns.

"There's no team news. That's good news," said the German.

"Nobody suffered any kind of problems or injuries against Wolves which would rule them out.

"On the other side, nobody is close enough to return to the squad."

The Reds guaranteed top spot in Group D with a 1-0 win over Ajax last week.

Their Danish opponents will finish bottom of the four-team group.

What are Liverpool's chances of winning the Champions League?

Entertainment data company Gracenote say Liverpool have a 16% chance of winning the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote, said: "Liverpool's chance of winning this season's Champions League has not changed much during the group phase as the Reds were almost certain to reach the knockout stage.

"Liverpool are currently second favourites behind holders and Euro Club Index external-link top-ranked club Bayern Munich to win the competition."

A new Champions League record for Liverpool? - The stats