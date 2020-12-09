Champions League - Group D
AjaxAjax0AtalantaAtalanta0

Ajax v Atalanta

Last updated on

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 3Schuurs
  • 21Martínez
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 52mins
  • 6Klaassen
  • 8GravenberchBooked at 22mins
  • 39dos Santos
  • 19Labyad
  • 10Tadic
  • 30BrobbeySubstituted forPromesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 2Timber
  • 4Álvarez
  • 5Klaiber
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 11Promes
  • 15Rensch
  • 18Ekkelenkamp
  • 33Kotarski

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 2Toloi
  • 17Romero
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8Gosens
  • 32Pessina
  • 91Zapata
  • 10Gómez

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Lammers
  • 9Muriel
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 21Piccini
  • 26Mojica
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 43Panada
  • 57Sportiello
  • 72Ilicic
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

  3. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Perr Schuurs (Ajax).

  7. Post update

    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

  9. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Atalanta. Alejandro Gómez tries a through ball, but Cristian Romero is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

  13. Post update

    Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Antony tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

  16. Post update

    Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Quincy Promes replaces Brian Brobbey because of an injury.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Ajax 0, Atalanta 0.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ajax 0, Atalanta 0.

Top Stories