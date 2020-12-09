Ajax v Atalanta

Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Follow Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 3Schuurs
- 21Martínez
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 52mins
- 6Klaassen
- 8GravenberchBooked at 22mins
- 39dos Santos
- 19Labyad
- 10Tadic
- 30BrobbeySubstituted forPromesat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 2Timber
- 4Álvarez
- 5Klaiber
- 9Huntelaar
- 11Promes
- 15Rensch
- 18Ekkelenkamp
- 33Kotarski
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 17Romero
- 19Djimsiti
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 32Pessina
- 91Zapata
- 10Gómez
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Lammers
- 9Muriel
- 18Malinovskiy
- 21Piccini
- 26Mojica
- 27Depaoli
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 43Panada
- 57Sportiello
- 72Ilicic
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Post update
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Perr Schuurs (Ajax).
Post update
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Atalanta. Alejandro Gómez tries a through ball, but Cristian Romero is caught offside.
Booking
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Post update
Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Antony tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).
Post update
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Quincy Promes replaces Brian Brobbey because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ajax 0, Atalanta 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ajax 0, Atalanta 0.
- Inside the mind of Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder has strong beliefs and big plans
- Festive Feelgood Hits: Listen along to a playlist of the greatest Christmas No 1s