Champions League - Group A
Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 20Sarr
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 19Davies
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22Roca
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 7Gnabry
  • 21Hernández
  • 29Coman
  • 35Nübel
  • 36Stiller
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala
  • 43Arrey-Mbi
  • 49Zaiser

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Zhivoglyadov
  • 14Corluka
  • 41Rajkovic
  • 31Rybus
  • 94Rybchinsky
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 37Magkeev
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 25Kamano
  • 19Macedo Lopes

Substitutes

  • 4Lystsov
  • 45Silyanov
  • 60Savin
  • 68Iosifov
  • 77Kochenkov
Referee:
Sandro Schärer
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta6321108211
3Ajax62137707
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
