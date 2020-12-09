FC Red Bull Salzburg v Atlético Madrid

RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Follow Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 43Kristensen
- 15Ramalho
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 16Junuzovic
- 45Mwepu
- 14Szoboszlai
- 8Berisha
- 7Koita
- 20Daka
Substitutes
- 5Vallci
- 6Onguéné
- 21Sucic
- 25Farkas
- 27Adeyemi
- 31Coronel
- 33Walke
- 37Okugawa
- 77Okafor
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 6Koke
- 23Trippier
- 14Llorente
- 8Saúl
- 21Carrasco
- 9Suárez
- 7Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- 31San Román
- 34Moya
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
