Champions League - Group B
Inter MilanInter Milan20:00Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Follow Wednesday's Champions League action

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 37Skriniar
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 77Brozovic
  • 23Barella
  • 15Young
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 35Stankovic
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 77Bondar
  • 49da Silva Matos
  • 22Matvienko
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 11Marlos
  • 7Taison

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 5Khocholava
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 19Solomon
  • 21Lourenco
  • 28Robson Cipriano
  • 30Pyatov
  • 50Bolbat
  • 59V'Yunnik
  • 61Sudakov
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta6321108211
3Ajax62137707
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories