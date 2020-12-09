Champions League - Group B
Real MadridReal Madrid1B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0

Real Madrid v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 17Wendt
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 14Plea
  • 13Stindl
  • 10Thuram
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 7Herrmann
  • 8Zakaria
  • 11Wolf
  • 15Beyer
  • 16Traoré
  • 19Lazaro
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 31Grün
  • 40Poulsen
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201651114
2Atl Madrid614158-37
3RB Salzburg61231015-55
4Lokomotiv Moscow604258-34

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach623116799
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222512-78
3Real Madrid62229908
4Inter Milan613279-26

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6420101914
2FC Porto641193613
3Marseille6114210-84
4Olympiakos610529-73

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta6321108211
3Ajax62137707
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories