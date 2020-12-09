Olympiakos v FC Porto

Goal! Olympiakos 0, FC Porto 1. Otávio (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.
Goal! Olympiakos 0, FC Porto 1. Otávio (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.
VAR Decision: Penalty FC Porto.
Penalty FC Porto. Toni Martínez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by José Holebas (Olympiakos) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Otávio with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.
Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Olympiakos).
Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nanu (FC Porto).
Giorgos Masouras (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|5
|11
|14
|2
|Atl Madrid
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|3
|RB Salzburg
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|5
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|0
|4
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|7
|9
|9
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|8
|3
|Real Madrid
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|4
|Inter Milan
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|2
|Lazio
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|7
|4
|10
|3
|Club Bruges
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|6
|7
|12
|2
|RB Leipzig
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|12
|3
|Man Utd
|6
|3
|0
|3
|15
|10
|5
|9
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|18
|-11
|3