Champions League - Group C
OlympiakosOlympiakos0FC PortoFC Porto1

Olympiakos v FC Porto

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 3Borges Semedo
  • 66Cissé
  • 25Holebas
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 6M'Vila
  • 19Masouras
  • 4Camara
  • 17Vrousai
  • 11El-Arabi

Substitutes

  • 2Soudani
  • 7Fortounis
  • 10Figueiredo Rodrigues
  • 12Vinagre
  • 14Androutsos
  • 24Ba
  • 34Papadopoulos
  • 44Karargyris
  • 88Tzolakis
  • 90Sourlis
  • 97Randjelovic

FC Porto

  • 99Meireles Costa
  • 31Chipela Gomes
  • 19Mbemba
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 12Sanusi
  • 16Grujic
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 21Silva Baró
  • 25Otávio
  • 28Felipe Anderson
  • 29Martínez

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 6Loum
  • 7Díaz
  • 8Uribe
  • 9Taremi
  • 10Nakajima
  • 11Marega
  • 17JM Corona
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 30de Lima Barbosa
  • 32Sarr
  • 50Vieira
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Olympiakos 0, FC Porto 1. Otávio (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

  2. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty FC Porto.

  3. Post update

    Penalty FC Porto. Toni Martínez draws a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by José Holebas (Olympiakos) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Otávio with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Olympiakos).

  8. Post update

    Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nanu (FC Porto).

  10. Post update

    Giorgos Masouras (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201651114
2Atl Madrid614158-37
3RB Salzburg61231015-55
4Lokomotiv Moscow604258-34

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach623116799
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222512-78
3Real Madrid62229908
4Inter Milan613279-26

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6420101914
2FC Porto632183511
3Olympiakos611428-64
4Marseille6114210-84

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta6321108211
3Ajax62137707
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
View full Champions League tables

