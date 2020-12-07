Last updated on .From the section European Football

Balotelli has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Italy

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has signed for Serie B side AC Monza until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Italian, who has been without a club since leaving Brescia this summer, trained with Serie D side Franciacorta in November.

Monza, who have ex-Tottenham midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng in their squad, are ninth in the table.

Balotelli also played for Inter and AC Milan.

He won the Champions League, three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup with Inter, for whom he scored 28 goals in 86 games.

He won the Premier League and FA Cup with City, scoring 30 goals in 80 matches.