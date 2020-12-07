Taylor Harwood-Bellis: Manchester City youngster contract extension to 2024
From the section Man City
Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a four-year contract extension until 2024.
The 18-year-old academy product made his first-team debut in September 2019 and has played six times for City, all in cup competitions.
He scored his first senior goal for the club in a 4-1 FA Cup win against Port Vale at the Etihad in January.
"I am happy with my progress," said the teenager. "I am at the right place to keep improving and developing."
