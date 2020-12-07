Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales midfielder Joe Allen joined Stoke City from Liverpool in July 2016

Wales midfielder Joe Allen is set to return to action as he closes in on a competitive return for Stoke City following nine months out.

Allen, 30, has not played since March after surgery on a ruptured Achilles.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill confirmed Allen has now returned to training and is hoping for him to take the next step to recovery.

"The sooner we do we could possibly accelerate his introduction back into the squad," O'Neill said.

"What we're having difficulty with - because of the schedule - is dropping him into a game to play, so we're looking to address that this week and possibly again next week."

O'Neill is hopeful of including Allen in either an under-23 fixture or in a training game to prepare him for a first-team return.

Allen missed all of Wales' Nations League games and would have missed Euro 2020 if not for the tournament being pushed back to next summer.

With the World Cup 2022 qualifying beginning in March, former Northern Ireland manager O'Neill is confident the 56-cap international will not be affected by his long-term absence.

"Based on what I see at the minute I wouldn't have too many concerns," he said. "He's been patient, all injuries don't go 100% to plan and there's been times he's had to step off it a little bit.

"But he couldn't have done any more to get back and obviously we're desperate for him to get back to our squad."

Allen is one of four senior Wales internationals in the Stoke squad, along with striker Sam Vokes, goalkeeper Adam Davies - who is currently out with a medial knee ligament injury - and defender James Chester.

Chester has not featured for Wales since a 2-1 defeat to Denmark in 2018, having dealt with his own injury issues.

But O'Neill says the centre-back has not given up on a recall, adding: "If called upon he'd be delighted to be back."