Denver Hume: Sunderland left-back ruled out until new year with hamstring strain
Sunderland left-back Denver Hume has been ruled out of action until the new year with a hamstring strain.
Hume had to be substituted after just 32 minutes in Saturday's League One defeat by Wigan Athletic.
New manager Lee Johnson confirmed the 24-year-old is unlikely to feature again for up to four weeks.
Hume has made 16 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season, including scoring in a Papa John's Trophy victory against Carlisle.
Striker Charlie Wyke is expected to make a return for the second round tie at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday after missing the Wigan match with a knock.