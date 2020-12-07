Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Denver Hume has started 50 league matches for Sunderland

Sunderland left-back Denver Hume has been ruled out of action until the new year with a hamstring strain.

Hume had to be substituted after just 32 minutes in Saturday's League One defeat by Wigan Athletic.

New manager Lee Johnson confirmed the 24-year-old is unlikely to feature again for up to four weeks.

Hume has made 16 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season, including scoring in a Papa John's Trophy victory against Carlisle.

Striker Charlie Wyke is expected to make a return for the second round tie at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday after missing the Wigan match with a knock.