Millwall players were booed when they took a knee before Saturday's match against Derby

Millwall players will not take a knee before Tuesday's Championship fixture against QPR but will stand arm-in-arm in a "show of solidarity for football's fight against discrimination".

It comes after some Millwall fans booed the players taking a knee before Saturday's defeat by Derby at The Den.

Players of both teams will collectively hold up an anti-racism banner.

Millwall's regular shirt sponsor will be replaced with the logo of anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

In a statement, Millwall said: "Millwall believe that this gesture, which the club hopes to repeat with other visiting teams in the coming weeks and months, will help to unify people throughout society in the battle to root out all forms of discrimination.

"Millwall have a zero-tolerance policy against racial and all other forms of discrimination and want to again make clear to anybody who holds such views that you are not welcome at this football club. Millwall's stance, as always, is that anybody found guilty of racial abuse is banned for life."

QPR players will take the knee before Tuesday's game at The Den, despite having stopped the gesture earlier this season after director of football Les Ferdinand said its impact had "been diluted".

Players, officials and staff at Premier League and English Football League games have been taking a knee pre-match since football restarted in June in order to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality.

The Den was able to host 2,000 home fans for the first time this season after the second national lockdown was lifted but the return of spectators was overshadowed by the booing, which Millwall said they were "dismayed and saddened" by.

The Millwall Supporters' Club said the booing was not motivated by racism, but instead in opposition to the political views held by the Black Lives Matter organisation.

The Football Association have confirmed they are investigating the incident at Millwall, and a similar one at Colchester United's League Two game against Grimsby Town.